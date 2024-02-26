Romualdez: Prioritize moto taxi legalization

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Sunday announced his intent to prioritize the proposed measure seeking to legalize motorcycle taxis as public transportation in the country.

This comes as Romualdez declared House Bill 3412, introduced by 1-Rider Partylist Representatives Rodge Gutierrez and Bonifacio Bosita, as a priority legislative piece in the House of Representatives.

The House Speaker stressed that the legislative move is in “direct response” to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s advocacy for increased transportation options for the Filipino people, as demonstrated by his support for the legalization of motorcycle taxis and the easing of transportation network vehicle service regulations.

“The maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and the promotion of the general welfare are foundational to our democracy. It’s imperative to adapt our laws to the evolving transportation landscape to ensure the well-being and convenience of our citizens,” Romualdez said.

Last week, Marcos expressed support for the legislation of motorcycle taxis, as well as the easing of regulations for the TNVS.

Filed in 2022, the bill aims to address the legal barriers that currently prevent motorcycles from being used as common carriers, thereby fostering a more inclusive and flexible transportation framework.

Currently, motorcycle taxis have been operating in Metro Manila and Cebu under pilot testing since 2019.

Romualdez said it is “high time” to recognize the motorcycle taxi industry as a legitimate industry to protect the interest of the public.

“The legalization of motorcycle taxis and the relaxation of TNVS regulations align with our goals to provide more choices for passengers, drivers, and businesses, particularly MSMEs,” Romualdez said.

“This approach not only addresses the demand for more accessible public transport but also contributes to the economic recovery and employment opportunities in the country,” he added.