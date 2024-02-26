PFP-Imus officials, members take oath

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas in Imus City, Cavite kicked off its advocacy of promoting good governance through honest public service as its new officials and members took their oath in a simple ceremony.

PFP-Imus chapter president Mike Platon led the oath taking of the party’s officials as they were joined by PFP Calabarzon chairperson Eros San Juan and PFP Cavite chairperson Tom Durias.

The PFP-Imus chapter – chaired by Nancy Navia – said that the party has been founded through the values imbued by no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who sits as the national chairperson of the party, while South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. serves as national president.

Other officials from the PFP-Imus chapter who also took the oath were Ira Lee Tagle, Enrique Pasigna, Nicozan Navia, Melanie Barba, Francis Cabuang. Ma. Lea Gena and Romelie Garcia.

Platon, meantime, stressed that residents of the city are already clamoring for a much-needed change through honest public service – a value that the party carries since its inception in 2022.

“We value the time and presence of every Imuseño towards progress, and what better way to show them this is through the core values of the party where we prioritize belief in God, honest public service full of integrity and true empathy for the public’s welfare,” said Platon.

“We will provide better services for the residents of the city to the best of our abilities and we can achieve it with everyone’s help,” he added.