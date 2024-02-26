PBBM appoints next LWUA administrator

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Jose Moises Salonga as the next administrator of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA), Malacañang said on Monday.

Salonga would take over the position for Vicente Homer Revil, a former Masbate deputy governor whom Marcos Jr. had appointed as the LWUA administrator last February 2023.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama revealed Revil's successor last Saturday in a press conference, but the Palace only formally announced Salonga's appointment until Monday.

Rama said he hoped that Salonga, as the new LWUA administrator, would help in settling the leadership dispute between the two boards of the Metro Cebu Water District.

In a statement, Malacañang said the President formally appointed Salonga on 19 February.

"Salonga will take over the operations of the LWUA, a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) with a specialized lending function mandated by law to promote and oversee the development of water supply systems in provincial cities and municipalities outside of Metro Manila," Malacañang said.

The government established the LWUA through Presidential Decree No. 198, signed in 1973, with the responsibility of supervising the development of water supply systems beyond the National Capital Region.

Salonga's prior employment history includes positions with the Philippine National Police's Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force, the National Power Corporation, Land Bank of the Philippines, First Farmers' Rural Bank of Batangas, Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corporation, Office of the Executive Secretary, and PNOC Renewables Corporation.

He also worked for the First Cabanatuan Renewable Ventures Inc., Emergence Management and Consulting Corp., and the local government of Quezon City.

Salonga graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in 1999 with a degree in Economics. He earned his law degree from the same university in 2003.

He took Master in Public Safety Administration in Philippine Public Safety College, graduating in 2017.