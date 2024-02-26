Int'l cruise vessels arrive in Manila

Cruise vessels Westerdam and Norwegian Cruise Line Jewel arrived in Pier 15, Manila South Harbor on Monday, according to the Philippine Ports Authority.

Westerdam, which carries 1,970 passengers and came from Taiwan, arrived at around 9:30 a.m., Monday.

A total of 50 buses will bring the cruise passengers to Tagaytay.

Meanwhile, NCL’s Jewel arrived at Berths 4 and 5 from Boracay at around 6:11 a.m.

The NCL Jewel is bound for Currimao Island, Ilocos Norte.

The Department of Tourism earlier said they want to double the number of cruise vessel that berthed last year to attain the target of 7.7 million international tourist arrivals for this year.