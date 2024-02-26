EDSA @ 38: A tale of inspiration, forgotten progress and conspiracy theories

The other day marked the 38th anniversary of the historic EDSA People Power Revolution, a pivotal moment in Philippine history that saw the nation come together to overthrow an oppressive regime.

However, amid the celebrations and reflections on the significance of the event, Facebook users took to social media to express a wide array of sentiments, ranging from nostalgia to skepticism, and even delving into conspiracy theories.

In a Facebook post by DAILY TRIBUNE, featuring snapshots of numerous flowers adorning the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Sunday, 25 February 2024, netizens peppered the comments section with their thoughts and reactions.

One commenter, Mike Enrico, reminisced, "Isang ganap na minsan naging inspirasyon ng pagbabago. Pero kinain ng limot at poot dahil sa di natugunan ang tunay na progreso sa pamumuhay ng Pilipino (An event that once became a true inspiration for change. But it was consumed by forgetfulness and resentment because no real progress came in the lives of Filipinos).”

Another user, Virgilio Cruz, echoed a sentiment of hope, declaring, "The spirit of EDSA is very much alive."

However, this optimism was met with skepticism from a netizen who pointed out, "Yong nagpasimuno ng edsa kakampi na ni bbm (Those who led EDSA are now allies of BBM).”

Questions also arose about the dwindling participation in commemorating the event, with one user asking, "Bakit kukunte na lang sila (Why are there so few of them now)?

Another pondered, "San po ba Ang mga tao (Where are the people)?”

On a lighter tone, one user humorously remarked, "Napagod na rin kasisigaw.. hehe (They got tired of shouting.. hehe).”

However, among all the different opinions, one comment was particularly controversial. A certain Noman Orpyus suggested a conspiracy theory, claiming, "The events leading to the so-called 1986 EDSA Revolt was planned in the US by Democrat senators with the terminally ill Ninoy Aquino as a sacrificial lamb to bring down the Marcos government. Cory was promised the presidency in exchange for it. It is NOT the will of the people. It should be scrapped from the list of holidays."

While such theories may stir debate, they also highlight the complexity and diversity of perspectives surrounding the EDSA Revolution and its legacy.

As Filipinos remember the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, it remains a symbol of both hope and disappointment, reflecting the ongoing struggle for progress and equality in the Philippines.