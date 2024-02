LATEST

Concert jitters for Lea

LOOK: Lea Salonga is looking forward to her upcoming concert at the SM MOA ARENA on 28 February 2024, with the Tabernacle Choir. This will be her second performance with the Grammy and Emmy award-winning volunteer chorus, known for their outstanding performances around the world. Joining Salonga on stage will be Ysabelle Cuevas, Suzi Entrata-Abrera, and Paolo Abrera. | via Yummie Dingding