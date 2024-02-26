Agusan clash leaves insurgent dead

BUTUAN CITY — The Philippine Army reported that an individual believed to be a member of the New People’s Army was killed in a clash between rebels and the combined forces of the 29th and 30th Infantry Battalions in Barangay Concepcion, Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

29IB commander Lt. Col. Cresencio Garga identified the slain insurgent as Leo Salino Mindoro, alias Yolly, a staff of the Sub-Regional Sentro de Grabidad Northland under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

State troops also recovered from the encounter site an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and personal belongings of the NPA rebels who fled after the skirmish.

“We received reports from concerned civilians on the presence of the Communist Terrorist Group conducting extortion activities in the area,” Gargar said.

After validating the report, a joint operation was immediately launched in the area which resulted in the encounter with the insurgents led by a certain Ricky Per, alias Rem.