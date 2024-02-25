Wanted Chinese intercepted at NAIA

The Bureau of Immigration on Sunday reported that its officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport captured another foreign fugitive who was wanted by Chinese authorities on several accusations linked to economic crimes.

In a report to BI commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit identified the suspect as Liu Jiangtao, a 42-year-old Vanuatu national who was intercepted by Immigration officers at NAIA Terminal 3 last 21 February 2024 before he could board his Cebu Pacific flight bound for Singapore.

Investigations showed that Liu had shown up for departure clearance at the Immigration counter after the BI officer processing his departure saw a hit in the BI’s database of foreign nationals with pending watchlist orders.

“Further verification made by the immigration supervisors on duty confirmed that the passenger and the person who is subject to the watchlist are one and the same, thus we arrested him and brought him to our detention facility in Taguig City,” said BCIU overall deputy chief Joseph Cueto.

Cueto said that Liu is one of 11 Chinese nationals whose arrest and deportation were sought by the Chinese government for being fugitives from justice as according to the report from the Chinese authorities, 11 nationals are subjects of arrest and detention warrants issued by prosecutors in China.

They faced numerous charges, including money laundering, capital embezzlement, counterfeiting a registered trademark, fraud and violations of credit card management.

It was also learned that the 11 foreign nationals accused of being undesirable immigrants had also been the target of deportation cases brought by BI prosecutors.

Meantime, Tansingco again commended BI personnel at the NAIA for their vigilance in intercepting foreign fugitives who attempt to flee after hiding here to evade prosecution for crimes committed in their country.

“We will expedite the proceedings against him so that he can be deported to face and answer the charges against him,” Tansingco said.