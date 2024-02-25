RBH7 deadlock looms, JV warns

Resolution of Both Houses 7, now being tackled in the House of Representatives, could trigger another deadlock in the legislative branch, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito warned Sunday.

Ejercito, in a radio interview, said the stark difference between the Senate’s Resolution of Both House 6 and the House’s RBH 7 could trigger a Constitutional crisis.

“The RBH 7, I saw it has no voting separately [provision]; I think we will have another deadlock,” he said, referring to the counterpart version of the Senate’s RBH 6.

RBH 7 and RBH 6 contain similar provisions, with one exception: The Senate’s resolution stated that the amendments would become effective upon a three-fourths vote of its members, with votes cast separately in each body.

The House’s version, however, did not specify whether the voting for the proposed amendments would be done in a joint or separate session.

Ejercito emphasized that voting on proposed legislative pieces is done separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives, and so must amendments to the Constitution.

“We are not supporting it because, by nature, we are bicameral. It has to be done separately by each body to maintain a checks and balances system,” he said.

To recall, Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said he would prefer the House of Representatives to adopt RBH 6 to “avoid conflict” instead of pushing RBH 7.

“When it is finished, it would be better if they would just adopt it to avoid conflict, questions, as well as uncertainty,” Zubiri said when asked for his reaction to the RBH 7.

Ejercito suspected that the filing of RBH 7 in the lower chamber signals a hidden intention of their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

“The President said the Senate will take the lead on the Constitutional amendments and economic provisions, and the House will adopt, and then we will move forward,” he said.

“However, with the new development in relation to the legislation of the RBH 7, it seems like the lower House has a different intention,” he added.

Heeding the order of the President to the Senate to take the lead in amending the Constitution, Zubiri, Angara, and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda filed RBH 6 in January, which proposes amendments to economic provisions that concern the public services, education, and the advertising industry.