QC police seize P374k worth of shabu in buy-bust ops

Two big-time shabu pushers were nabbed separately by operatives of the Quezon City Police District in a buy-bust operations over the weekend, confiscating a total of P374,000 worth of shabu.

First to be netted by the QCPD Batasan Police Station 6 (PS 6), under P/Lt.Col. Jerry Castillo, was Joel Sumagaysay, a.k.a. Rabi, 28 years old and a resident of Brooklyn, Commonwealth in Quezon City.

The operation against Rabi happened around 11:45 p.m. on 24 February 2024, at Boluva Street corner IBP Road in Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City.

During the operation, a police officer, posing as a buyer, managed to procure shabu worth P500 from Rabi. Following a pre-arranged signal, Rabi was immediately apprehended.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were 30 grams of shabu valued at P204,000, a black coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

The QCPD Novaliches Police Station 4 (PS 4), under P/Lt.Col. Reynaldo Vitto, arrested Justine Igos, 23 years old and a resident of Brgy. 155, Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City.

Igos was collared at 1:30 a.m. on 25 February 2024 along Gen. Luis St., Brgy. Nova Proper in Novaliches, Quezon City, when a concerned citizen tipped-off the illegal activity of the suspect.

A buy-bust operation was carried out that led to his arrest. PS 4 operatives were able to confiscate 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000, black bubble wrap, a driver’s license, a cellular phone, one Honda Click motorcycle, and the buy-bust money from the suspect’s possession.

Both suspects will be charged with violations of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Ang aming kampanya laban sa iligal na droga ay hindi titigil at lalo pang paiigtingin. Kaya naman, patuloy kong hinihikayat ang bawat QCitizen na makipagtulungan sa pamamagitan ng pag-uulat sa mga kinauukulan kung mayroon kayong kaalaman tungkol sa mga indibidwal na gumagamit o nagbebenta ng iligal na droga, pati na rin sa iba pang iligal na aktibidad sa inyong lugar. Tinitiyak ko po sa inyo na kami ay agad na kikilos at tutugon sa inyong mga ulat,” QCPD Director P/BGen Maranan said, as he commended PS 4 and 6 personnel for the successful arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the pieces of evidence.