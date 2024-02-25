Nueva Ecija holds rice tech forum

Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija — The provincial government has played host to the 17th National Rice Technology Forum here organized by the Department of Agriculture Central Luzon and in collaboration with the Office of Provincial Agriculturist in Nueva Ecija and the Municipal Agriculture Office of Sto. Domingo.

The event is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust of ensuring food security in the country through the Masagana Rice Industry Development Program and the Rice Industry Stakeholders.

It is also a collaboration among national government agencies such as DA and the Agricultural Training Institute, local government units, local farmers, private sectors and farming experts.

Also part of the discussion is the showcasing of new methods in farming using drones for spreading fertilizers, and the introduction of various varieties of hybrid and inbred rice seeds.

DA Assistant Secretary for Operations U-Nichols Manalo, Philippine Rice Research Institute director John de Leon, DA OIC-regional executive director Dr. Eduardo Lapuz, Jr., ATI Central Luzon Dr. Joey Belarmino, provincial agriculturist Dr. Jovita Agliam, Mayor Imee de Guzman, municipal agriculturist Emelita Flores and Rice Board president Recher Ondap participated in the forum.