Navotas hospital offers more free dialysis sessions

The Navotas City Hospital has beefed up its capacity to provide free dialysis treatment, following the blessing of eight new hemodialysis machines.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco, together with Vice Mayor Tito Sanchez and the city council, led the blessing of the dialysis units at NCH.

From 15, the city hospital can now accommodate 21 sessions per day for non-infectious patients. One machine or three sessions are intended for those with infectious diseases.

“We seek to provide the best possible medical services that's why we also strive to keep our equipment and facilities in top shape,” Tiangco said.

"However, more than giving them these services, we want Navoteños to take good care of their health to avoid contracting lifestyle diseases and undergoing treatments," he added.

Philhealth members can avail up to 156 free hemodialysis sessions every year. Upon or before reaching this limit, Navoteño patients are enrolled in national and local medical assistance programs to help defray the P2,600 cost per session.

Patients avail two three dialysis treatment per week.

To be included in the list of beneficiaries, patients must be checked by a nephrologist or internal medicine physician on duty and be briefed on dialysis treatment protocols, policies, treatment schedules, and others.

The hemodialysis unit of NCH was first opened to the public in 2017.