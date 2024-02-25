Munti sets 100% tax collection

Muntinlupa City posted over 100 percent in tax collection efforts last year resulting in an income of almost P6.4 billion, the City Treasurer’s Office stated in its annual report.

City Treasurer Erwin P. Vibora said Muntinlupa increased its annual overall collection to P6.4 billion as of 31 December 2023, up from its 2022 collection of P6.2 billion for a collection efficiency of 100.98 percent.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon lauded the CTO for its tax collection efficiency, as this means an increase in the local budget to fund more projects and benefit Muntinlupeños.

For 2023, the CTO by itself generated a total of P2.3 billion in taxes, with a collection efficiency of 119.20 percent. This amount also includes the city’s Special Education Fund.

The income of Muntinlupa came from the collection of real property tax, accompanying fees and increased assessment from the City Assessor’s Office; amusement, cultural, occupational, transfer, and franchise taxes; community tax (cedula); clearance, rental, terminal, and miscellaneous fees; interest income from banks; and shares from entities such as the Laguna Lake Development Authority, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the city’s economic zones.

The CTO also released its report on the top five income-generating offices with high actual income, which are the Business Permit and Licensing Office or BPLO (P2.4 billion); City Treasurer’s Office (P2.3 billion); Colegio De Muntinlupa or CDM (P108 million); City Engineering Office and Office of the City Building Official (P57.5 million); and the City Zoning Office (P34.2 million).

Also, the top five income-generating offices with a high collection efficiency, are the Muntinlupa Sports Center (181.15 percent or an actual income of P2.7 million); BPLO (129.29 percent or an actual income of P2.392 billion); Muntinlupa City Technical Institute (124.05 percent or an actual income of P620,250); CTO (119.20 percent or an actual income of P2.268 billion); and CDM (108.22 percent or an actual income of P108.2 million).

The CTO’s strategies used are the strict implementation of local taxation and fiscal matters based on Republic Act 7160, the Revenue Code of Muntinlupa, the policy guidelines of the Department of Finance-Bureau of Local Government Finance, and existing laws and ordinances.