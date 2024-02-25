LATEST

Grand Float Parade 2024

LOOK: A sea of people converged in Baguio to witness this year's grand Float Parade of the Baguio Flower Festival, also known as Panagbenga, as various contingents and the hall of famers, created by local craftsmen and artisans who used mostly fresh and real potted plants grown by farmers from Benguet and Baguio, showcased stunning and unique heritage through the said festival on Sunday, 25 February 2024. The parade is also attended by winners from the festival's other events, as well as well-known TV personalities and local government leaders. | via KING RODRIGUEZ