Filipino fishermen increase presence at Scarborough Shoal amid Chinese vessel activity

More Filipino fishermen are now fishing in the contested Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough shoal) in the West Philippine Sea, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Sunday.

In a radio interview, BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said the recent resupply mission in the shoal has benefitted 44 fishing boats, an indication that the number of fishermen has increased amid the presence of the Chinese vessels in the area.

Briguera said the BFAR supplied 44,900 liters of diesel, 217 liters of drinking water, and 20 gallons of fresh water to the Filipino fishermen during its latest rotational deployment with the Philippine Coast Guard.

“Ang maganda nito, kumpara sa nakaraan nating misyon, mas nadagdagan ang mga Filipino fishing boats na nabigyan ng ayuda. From 21 nung nakaraan, ngayon ay nasa 44… Magandang senyales ito na ibig sabihin nadagdagan ang mga mangingisda natin na nangingisda doon sa Bajo de Masinloc (The good thing about this was that the number of Filipino fishing boats that were assisted has increased as compared to our previous mission, from 21 to 44… It’s a good sign, meaning there’s an increase of fishermen in the Bajo de Masinloc),” he said.

Briguera also noted that Filipino fishermen in the area also caught 40 tonnes of fish during the resupply mission.

Over the weekend, the PCG confirmed the BFAR’s BRP Datu Sanday—carrying the diesel and food supplies—has again been blocked and shadowed by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia vessels. The incident happened on 22 February.

The CCG also deployed a new floating barrier in the area to prevent the passage of the BFAR vessel BRP Datu Sanday and other Filipino fishing boats.

The PCG also spotted three People's Liberation Army Navy vessels 25 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc, but these ships “did not approach the territorial sea limits” of the Philippines.

However, the PCG had observed the Chinese gray ship's deployment of a PLA Navy helicopter and conducted patrols in the country’s territorial airspace when the Datu Sanday started distributing the fuel subsidy to Filipino fishing boats.