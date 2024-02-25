DoT backs Las Piñas tourism

The Department of Tourism-National Capital Region has expressed its full support to the Las Piñas tourism drive, according to regional director Sharlene Batin during her attendance at the Gala Night of the 49th Bamboo Organ International Festival recently.

Paul Ahljay San Miguel, head of the Tourism and Cultural Office, said Batin was joined by her tourism officers II, Ivanovich Agote and Gergorio Limpin and the Association of tourism officers in NCR during the event organized by the Bamboo Organ Foundation Inc.

San Miguel said the foundation organizing the yearly festival is a group of endeavors that preserves and maintains the Bamboo Organ and is also involved in the education and spiritual enrichment of the people.