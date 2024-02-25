Central Luzon crime rate drops

The Police Regional Office in Central Luzon reported on Sunday that crimes in the region dropped by 5.9 percent within a one-year period.

PRO3 director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr. disclosed that at least 37,754 crimes were recorded from 22 February 2023 to 21 February 2024, adding that the total is 5.9 percent or 2,360 incidents lower than the 2022-2023 February data of 40,114.

Hidalgo also revealed that P154,037,486.27 worth of illegal drugs were seized and 8,319 suspects were arrested in 5,861 operations during the period. A total of 1,310 most wanted persons were also arrested.

The campaign against illegal gambling resulted in the arrest of 6,233 suspects, confiscation of P3,792,926 bet money, and the eventual filing of 1,722 cases in court.

PRO3 confiscated 1,296 loose firearms and nabbed 662 suspects while 606 cases were filed in courts for violation of the law on firearms and ammunition.