BPI Wealth’s AUM grows 40%

Bank of the Philippine Islands Wealth, the assets management arm of the Ayala-owned bank, reported 40 percent growth in assets under management or AUM amounting to P1.22 trillion last year.

This was higher than the P875 billion recorded on 31 December 2022, BPI Wealth said in a statement to the media.

BPI Wealth caters to various customer segments, namely institutional, high-net worth individuals, upper and middle-income earners, and retail groups that aim to maximize various investment channels for passive income.

Bigger expansion in AUM

BPI Wealth president Maria Theresa Marcial said she expects even bigger expansion in AUM due to possible inflation slowdown.

“We see our AUM growing at about 15 to 20 percent this year, with strong winds behind our sails given buoyant market conditions and a renewed sense of optimism towards economic expansion supported by lower inflation, potential decline in interest rates, and higher investment spending,” she said.

To provide individuals accessible investments, BPI Wealth has lowered its minimum capital requirement for Unit Investment Trust Funds or UITFs to P1,000 from P10,000.

This is available on BPI mobile app where clients can also track their investment gains and redeem them.

More customized products

BPI Wealth said it will be introducing personalized products this year which involve family wealth or estate planning, health and environmental protection, rewards for lifestyle products and services, employee benefits and retirement.

Some of these products will fall under BPI Sustainable Funds, Multi-Family Office, or the all-in-one fund for health and protection, BPI Wealth said.

“With these initiatives in the pipeline, we aim to remain the asset and wealth manager of choice for individuals, families, corporates, and institutions in the Philippines,” Marcial said.

“Our strategic focus will continue to be anchored on sustainability, innovation, and customer obsession to help clients grow their wealth with ease,” she added.

Bigger market

In August last year, BPI president TG Limcaoco said his team targets to attract 50 million clients in three to five years as the bank continues to enhance its digital capabilities.

On 1 January this year, the merger between BPI and Robinsons Bank Corporation became effective, with the former as the surviving entity.