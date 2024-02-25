Bong Go joins Carmona cityhood anniversary; pledges continued support

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, joined the community of Carmona City in Cavite for the celebration of its first cityhood anniversary on Friday, 23 February.

In his speech, Go highlighted the collective journey of Carmona City's residents and their contribution to transforming it into one of CALABARZON's fastest-growing cities.

"Mula sa lokal na pamahalaan, sa private sector, hanggang sa bawat mamamayan, bawat isa sa inyo ay may mahalagang papel sa paghubog ng kinabukasan ng Carmona," said Go.

"Nagpapasalamat din ako sa inyong walang sawang suporta at pagmamahal sa akin bilang inyong senador. Kaya naman po, ginagawa ko rin ang aking makakaya para matulungan kayong maabot ang inyong mga layunin at pangarap para sa inyong lungsod," he added.

Go then detailed his involvement in legislative measures that benefited Carmona, including his co-sponsorship of Republic Act No. 11938, which converted Carmona into a component city of Cavite.

"This would further enhance its growth potential and provide its residents with better access to basic services. This will also allow Carmona City access to resources that would have otherwise been inaccessible," he said.

The senator also emphasized his support for social welfare and infrastructure projects within the city, such as assistance programs for indigent residents and improving public service such as efforts in constructing a drainage canal in Barangay Cabilang Baybay.

Meanwhile, in terms of healthcare improvement, Go spoke about establishing Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers, including the one he inspected in Carmona on the same day.

"Pera ninyo yan kaya lapitan niyo lang ho ang Malasakit Center. Sa Cavite, mayroon po tayong Malasakit Centers sa General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital sa Imus City at Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City," said the senator.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reported that the program has aided around ten million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Super Health Centers seek to help reduce hospital occupancy rates while bringing government medical services, particularly primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection efforts closer to the grassroots.

"Sa katunayan ay tumulong tayo kasama ang DOH, kapwa kong mga mambabatas at mga local na pamahalaan sa pagpondo ng mahigit 700 na Super Health Centers sa buong bansa. Magkakaroon kayo ng sarili ninyong Super Health Center dito sa Carmona City upang mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal ng gobyerno sa inyong komunidad," the senator shared.

In Cavite, a total of 17 Super Health Centers are funded. Through the collective efforts of Go, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted” Herbosa, Jr., local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide in the past three years.

The event, hosted by Mayor Dahlia Loyola and Cong. Roy Loyola, also featured the Gawad Latag Awards, recognizing the efforts of top taxpayers and contributors to corporate social responsibility and non-government organizations.

In his speech, Go expressed his gratitude towards national and local officials for their significant roles in the progress of Carmona City. He acknowledged Senator Francis Tolentino, Senator Mark Villar, Congressman Oni Ferrer, Carmona City Mayor Loyola, Vice Mayor Cesar Ines, General Mariano Alvarez Mayor Maricel Torres, among others.

"Sana po ay patuloy ninyo akong pagkatiwalaan sa aking paglilingkod sa inyo. Patuloy nating pagtibayin ang ating samahan at pagkakaisa para sa ikabubuti ng inyong lungsod at ng ating bansa," concluded Go.

On the same day, Go attended the 41st Founding Anniversary and Loyalty Award ceremony of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.