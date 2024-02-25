Bacolod lifts pork entry ban

BACOLOD CITY — The local government here announced that it has finally lifted the ban on the entry of live pigs, pork and pork products from other parts of the country to address the growing demand and revive the local hog industry.

This, as Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez signed Executive Order 09-2024, dated 23 February directing the City Veterinary Office “to allow the movement of pork and other swine products in the city pursuant to the provisions of Department of Agriculture Administrative Circular 22 series of 2022.”

Benitez was referring to the DA directive that provides national zoning and movement plan for the prevention and control of African swine fever and redefines the zone classification.

“With the increasing demand for pork products, there is a need to issue additional directive to avert any threat of shortage of basic food necessities, and at the same time, prevent the spread of ASF and help revive our local hog industry and its allied industries,” Benitez said.

He also stressed that the directive is consistent with the updated DA Administrative Circular No. 22 and aligned with local issuances and national policies and directives.

But while the ban was already lifted, Benitez maintained that shipments of live pigs, pork, pork products and other related products should be accompanied by necessary permits and pertinent documents when entering Bacolod.

“To ensure compliance to the DA administrative circular, the CVO shall strictly monitor and screen compliance, particularly on the documentary requirements,” Benitez said.

Previously, under the DA classification, Bacolod is currently tagged as red (infected) zone while Negros Occidental is identified as dark green (free) zone or cities and municipalities where ASF is not detected and are considered of low risk.