Pouch pooch

With the prevalence of online shopping, motorcycling couriers have become regular home visitors to deliver orders. Riders hand over the package to any household member if the customer is out. When no one is home to receive the parcel, the courier may have to return it to the warehouse for redelivery on another day.

Of course, there is the option to have a neighbor receive the package or just to leave it on the doorstep. Another is to entrust the delivery to a pet.

In Malaysia, Brandy Yap’s female Shih Tzu named Pin Pin can accept parcels from couriers who hand them over through a grilled gate, and she takes them inside. A video of Pin Pin doing that was posted on TikTok last year and went viral.

According to Yap, Pin Pin learned to receive parcels by watching her owner do it, Straits Times reported.

Zamboanga City resident, Cyrell Jones Sidlao’s dog, also takes package deliveries. Sidlao only recently learned of Rocky’s new skill when he saw a package inside the house.

Sidlao’s mother did not know how the parcel got inside, so he checked the CCTV. In the footage, GMA News reported that Rocky took a package with her mouth from a courier by the house gate.

Sidlao was even impressed by how carefully his one-year-old pet carried the parcel, as the dog had ruined things in the house before.

Rocky’s owner has advised delivery couriers to hand parcels over to the dog in case no one is home to claim them, giving the Golden Retriever a chance to live up to its name.