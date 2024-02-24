Phl renews support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

The Philippines has renewed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as the Eastern European nation marks its second year of Russia’s invasion.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the “Philippines underscores the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine” in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“The Philippines has articulated its principled position on Ukraine and has consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, voting in favor of the six resolutions of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine,” the DFA said.

The Philippines reiterates its call on concerned Parties to seek a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“We recall the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes which reaffirms the principle that all States shall settle their disputes by peaceful means,” the DFA added.

In February 2022, Russia declared martial law in Ukrainian regions.

The Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk were the subject of Russia’s so-called referendums in September 2022.

Since the war broke out due to Russia’s invasion, the DFA was able to repatriate about 400 out of the more than 450 overseas Filipinos in Ukraine.

In October 2022, the Philippines joined 142 other countries in favoring a UN resolution that rejected the referendum's results and condemned Russia's “attempted illegal annexation” of the four Ukrainian regions.