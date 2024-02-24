PDLs showcase talents in painting, handicraft, songwriting competitions

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday said the agency through the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology has opened painting, handicraft making, and songwriting competitions for persons deprived of liberty nationwide.

“There is more to life behind bars for our PDLs than just serving time and waiting for the day of their release,” Abalos pointed out.

He continued: “At naniniwala kami na ang ating mga PDL ay may malaking potensyal. Through these competitions we aim to tap in their creativity kaya inaanyayahan natin ang ating mga kababayang PDL na sumali sa mga kompetisyon na ito.”

This is as he issued DILG Memorandum Circular 2024-020 opening the competitions for all PDLs nationwide.

The project was part of the prevention and health promotion, and penology, rehabilitation, and reintegration pillars of the government’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan program.

Abalos said he firmly believes in the rehabilitation and reintegration of PDLs into the folds of society and in harnessing their talents even while still behind bars.

He said the competitions will have regional and national levels where winning entries will receive cash and other prizes courtesy of the Ciara Marie Abalos Foundation established in honor of her daughter.

First placers in all competitions at the national level will receive P 150,000; second placers will get P100,000; and third placers will win P 50,000.

Fourteen consolation prizes amounting to P 5,000 each and Certificates of Participation will also be handed out.

Regional winners will also get P 20,000; second placers will win P15,000; and P 10,000 for third placers.

All national and regional winners will each get a trophy and a certificate.

Certificates of Participation will also be given to all participating jail units at the regional level.

“Bukod sa paglinang ng kasanayan ng ating mga PDL, malaking bagay din ang premyong makukuha nila para sa kanilang mga pamilya. Tanging mga immediate family members ng mga magwawagi lang po ang makakatanggap ng kanilang mga napanalunan,” Abalos said.

Entries in painting tilt will be judged for their creativity and originality (40%), craftmanship/skills (20%), quality (20%), visual execution (10%), and difficulty (10%).

Musical composition entries will be selected for their originality and uniqueness (40%), lyrics (20%), melody and harmony (15%), structure (15%), and vocal performance (10%).

Meanwhile, handicraft making winners will be chosen through their originality and creativity (40%), quality of craftsmanship (25%), complexity of the design (20%), and aesthetics and visual appeal (15%).

“These are exciting competitions and exciting times ahead for our PDLs. I hope marami ang sumali sapagkat ang mga hakbanging ito ay pagpapahayag na hindi namin kayo [PDLs] nalilimutan," he said.

He said interested PDLs must coordinate with the local BJMP and DILG Regional Offices for further details.