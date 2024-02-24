Israel unveils plan for post-war Gaza

Palestinian officials without links to the terrorist group Hamas will run civilian affairs in post-war Gaza with the Israeli army operating in the territory to prevent any resurgence of terror activity, under a plan unveiled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas rejected the plan while the Israel’s ally, the United States, criticized it.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Washington

“The Palestinian people should have a voice and a vote... through a revitalised Palestinian Authority,” he said.

“We don’t believe in a reduction of the size of Gaza... we don’t want to see any forcible displacement of Palestinians outside Gaza and, of course, we don’t want to see Gaza dominated or ruled or governed over by Hamas,” Kirby addded.

Asked about the plan during a visit to Argentina, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would “reserve judgement” until seeing all the details, but said Washington was against any “reoccupation” of Gaza after the war.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan dismissed Netanyahu’s plan as unworkable.