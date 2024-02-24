AFP lauds 4ID anti-insurgency feat

DAVAO CITY — Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. on Friday has recognized the remarkable feat of the 4th Infantry Division in its fight against the New People’s Army.

During his recent visit at Camp Evangelista in Barangay Patag, Cagayan de Oro City, he cited that 4ID not only successfully achieved its goals but also accomplished them ahead of the given timeline.

He added that the 4th Infantry Division contributed to the overall goal of the AFP for the total defeat of the NPA so they can slowly transition to territorial defense.

“Not only have you hit the target, but you have hit the target way ahead of the deadline. So, we are very confident that in your area, the area of the Joint Task Force Diamond, you can stop the insurgency and slowly, we will shift to territorial defense,” Brawner said.

He conferred the Gold Cross Medals, Silver Cross Medals and Military Merit Medals to the 21 military personnel, for their role in neutralizing members of the NPA during successful focus military operations in its AOR in Northern Mindanao and Caraga region.

Apart from that, he also conferred the Wounded Personnel Medal to six soldiers recuperating at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital.

Among the six wounded soldiers, four were battle casualties in the recent encounter against the member of Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group in Munai, Lanao del Norte pointed out as the perpetrators of the terrorist attack at the Mindanao State University in Marawi City on 3 December 2023.