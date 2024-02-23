PHLPost welcomes new board

The Philippine Postal Corporation announced that four distinguished professionals, Justice Stephen C. Cruz (Ret.), Director Patrick David R. de Leon, Commodore Raul B. Leyritana (Ret.) and Director Maura Baghari-Regis have joined Ambassador Vidal E. Querol, Director Liberty C. Avila and Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos at PHLPost’s Board of Directors.

Atty. Wendell V. Dimaculangan is the new PHLPost Corporate Secretary.

Likewise, Justice Stephen C. Cruz was elected as the new chairman of the PHLPost Board of Directors and Postmaster General and CEO Luis D. Carlos as vice-chairman.

Justice Cruz is a graduate of the Ateneo Law School Class of 1976.

Justice Cruz joined former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. office as a legal officer in 1977, the year he passed the bar. In 1980, he worked as Senior Associate Attorney at the law office of Atty. Rustico V. Nazareno.

He served as Presiding Judge of the Lucena RTC Branch 60 for 6 years from 2000-2006, before being appointed to the Court of Appeals-Manila in 2006 until 2020.

With more than 37 years of law practice, Justice Cruz taught at the University of the East College of Law, Enverga University College of Law, San Carlos University in Cebu and Philippine Christian University College of Law.

Justice Cruz cited the need to modernize the postal corporation to keep up with the times. He would like PHLPost to aggressively market non-traditional avenues such as e-commerce and logistics in generating revenues.

He requested the cooperation of postal workers, pointing out the value of a harmonious working relationship between the rank and file and management in achieving corporate goals.