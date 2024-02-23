NegOcc clash kills 3 insurgents

BACOLOD CITY — The Philippine Army on Thursday reported that encounters between state troops and the New People’s Army saw the deaths of three rebels while four soldiers were injured in the hinterlands of Escalante City, Negros Occidental.

Reports said that the series of clashes, which started late Wednesday morning and lasted until Thursday morning in Sitio Mansulao, Barangay Pinapugasan, involved remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front and troops of the 79th Infantry Battalion.

The 3rd Infantry Division identified the three rebel fatalities — two males and a young woman — as aliases Michael, Jose and Jandy, who were all killed during the first encounter at past 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Army troopers engaged some eight rebels after learning about the presence of armed men threatening and asking for money and food from the residents.

During the pursuit operation, they had another encounter three hours later on Wednesday afternoon and clashed anew early Thursday around 6 a.m.

After the initial encounter, the troops recovered from the site various weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, a M653 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, rifle grenades and anti-personnel mine, as well as several mobile phones and handheld radios.

“These encounters have significantly shaken the surviving remnants of the dismantled NNF who are trying to regain their forces here in northern Negros,” 79IB commanding officer Lt. Col. Arnel Calaoagan said.

Meanwhile, Calaoagan said the wounded government troopers were brought to a hospital and are now in stable medical condition.