FinTech Alliance’s Villanueva in UK, Canada cyber security gab

Lito Villanueva, the founding chairman of FinTech Alliance Philippines and executive vice president of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, had been enlisted to enhance cybersecurity industry collaboration with international experts and practitioners in the digital space.

The British and Canadian embassies invited Villanueva to two different cybersecurity events. In collaboration with Stratbase-ADR Institute, the two-day forum titled Fortifying Cyber Cooperation towards Digital Security was facilitated by Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines, David Hartman.

Additionally, the RCBC executive participated in a panel discussion led by the ASEAN Managing Director of the British Standards Institution and sponsored by the British Embassy, titled Addressing the Growing Concern of Cyber Attacks on Critical Infrastructure and Government.

Villanueva emphasized the difficulties the Philippines is currently facing and the efforts being made by stakeholders in the public and private sectors to create a strong and secure cyber future in his capacity as the founding chairman of Fintech Alliance.PH.

Fintech Alliance.PH launched last year a massive, multi-stakeholder cybersecurity and education campaign dubbed #WagMagpalokoMagingScamAlerto.

Villanueva said that the two speaking engagements are important milestones for the bank and the fintech sector as they deepen international understanding and cooperation.

In order to better serve and empower customers, he said RCBC and FinTech Alliance.PH are seeking to grow their networks and intensify their projects.

“I thank the British and the Canadian Embassies for this strategic collaboration as there is a pressing need for cross-industry and cross-country collaboration to fight emerging cybersecurity threats brought by the fast development of our digital economy,” Villanueva said.