DOTr, CAAP seek bids for Laguindingan Airport expansion

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Friday said that for the renovation, expansion, management, and upkeep of the Laguindingan International Airport, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is extending an invitation to both local and foreign businesses to submit competitive bids.

The National Economic and Development Authority subsequently reviewed and approved the unsolicited proposal for the privatization of the said airport that was submitted to the DOTr and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines under the Public-Private Partnership.

Since unsolicited bids are subject to the PPP Code's procurement rules and procedures, the comparative challenge process must be conducted in compliance with those guidelines.

On 22 February, the DOTr launched Laguindingan Airport with the Swiss Challenge.

As part of the government's Infrastructure Flagship Project, which aims to define the development of international flights, implement commercial services, and expand the airport's capacity to enhance the passenger experience, CAAP stated that the Laguindingan International Airport is one of the airports slated for privatization.

This airport will serve the Northern Mindanao Region, composed of five provinces: Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Camiguin, along with two highly urbanized cities, Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

The DOTr and CAAP spearheaded a groundbreaking ceremony this month to mark the beginning of the airport's Passenger Terminal Building expansion, which would raise capacity from the existing 500 to 860 passengers, a 72 percent increase.