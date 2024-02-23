Adaci visits Kalayaan in WPS

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the Philippine Navy's Flag Officer in Command, visited Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan, West Philippine Sea on Friday, 23 February 2024, to inspect stationed troops, evaluate the island's facilities, and affirm its openness and accessibility to everyone, showcasing the Philippines' dedication to maintaining its territorial integrity.

Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, the Navy's spokesperson for the WPS, said the visit is part of their first quarterly command conference held in Puerto Princesa City on 22 February.

Adaci was accompanied by Commodore Alan Javier, commander of Naval Forces West (Navforwest), as well as other senior officials from the Philippine Navy and representatives from various sectors, demonstrating the country's sovereignty over the contested area and its readiness to welcome everyone, including tourists.

"It's a visit for the senior leadership of the Philippine Navy to check on the troops and to inspect facilities. Likewise, there's also a visit from a body of stakeholders of the Philippine Navy to Pag-asa Island This is to show them not only what Navy troops are doing there but also the Marines, Air Force, Army, PNP, and Coast Guard," Trinidad explained.

"Pag-asa is accessible to everybody; it is now open to tourism. It is ours, and we would like to encourage Filipinos to visit Pag-asa Island. It is also to show them what our country is doing on the island," he stated.

Trinidad highlighted that although public attention is mainly on Ayungin Shoal, where the BRP Sierra Madre (LT 57) serves as a stationary outpost for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippines maintains outposts on other features as well.

The focus on Ayungin Shoal stems from incidents of obstruction and harassment by China Coast Guard and militia vessels towards the Navy's rotation and resupply missions, carried out using civilian vessels to provide for the troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre.

He reiterated that the WPS encompasses more than just Ayungin, pointing out the existence of eight other detachments staffed by Armed Forces of the Philippines troops, the Philippine National Police, and Coast Guard personnel.

"It's only in Ayungin Shoal that we experience illegal actions. All other detachments, we have unimpeded access. We also conduct regular RORE missions, in fact, we completed one [on Wednesday] and we have no problem whatsoever," he explained.

Additionally, he noted that the Navy is exploring various strategies to ensure that Navforwest and Western Command (Wescom) are adequately equipped to fulfill their duties in the West Philippine Sea.

On the other hand, Vice Admiral Carlos, the chief of Wescom, has pledged steadfast commitment and support for the Philippine Navy's strategic direction, especially in its pursuit to bolster and enhance its capabilities for external defense security operations.

“Not only Wescom, but the whole AFP is ready to shift to external defense operations. The holding of the PN’s command conference here at WESCOM is a welcome sign for us and for those who are involved in external defense operations,” Carlos said.

"The command conference not only underscores the PN's dedication to safeguarding national security but also highlights Wescom's pivotal role in external defense operations," he added.