5 NPAs, 1 cop killed in Bohol clash

At least five members of the New People’s Army and one cop were killed after a firefight between the government forces and communist terrorist groups occurred on Friday morning in Bohol province.

Philippine Army spokesperson, Col. Louie Dema-ala, told DAILY TRIBUNE that Domingo Compoc, alias “Eloy/Cobra/Jing”, who served as the secretary of CTG’s defunct Bohol Party Committee (BPC-D), was among the five neutralized NPA rebels.

The government forces also recovered three high-powered firearms and two low-powered guns after the encounter.

Dema-ala said one police officer was killed in action and one cop was wounded.

No casualties were recorded from the side of the Philippine Army, he added.

The 47th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army and the Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Philippine National Police clashed with NPA rebels at around 6:25 a.m. on Friday in Sitio Matin-ao 2, Brgy. Campagao, Bilar, Bohol.