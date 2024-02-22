Trike driver caught with P176k 'shabu' in Taguig drug bust

Elements of Taguig City police apprehended a tricycle driver, who was listed in the drugs watchlist as street level individual (SLI), in a drug sting in Taguig City on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as one alias "Arnhi", 31, for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest took place along C6 Road, Brgy. Calzada-Tipas in Taguig City around 5:00 p.m. on 21 February 2024.

The report showed that a team from Substation 5 of Taguig CPS were conducting routine foot patrol when they encountered the suspect in possession of illegal drugs.

The subsequent arrest led to the confiscation of approximately 26 grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with street value of ₱176,800.

The suspect is currently detained at the Station Custodial Facility of Taguig City Police Station while the confiscated drug evidence was taken to Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis.