Miru bags vote-counting contract

The Commission on Elections on Thursday awarded the contract for vote-counting machines for the 2025 midterm elections to South Korean firm Miru Systems.

The contract is worth P17.9 billion, lower than the Comelec’s budget of P18.8 billion.

The contract included 110,000 automated counting machines, 104,345 ballot boxes, and 2,200 CCS servers/laptops and printers. It also includes the printing of 73,851,934 ballots, ballot papers, and ballot verification.

“We, the Commission En Banc, were unanimous with our decision,” Comelec chairperson George Garcia said in a mix of Filipino and English.”

“We have adopted the recommendation of our Special Bids and Awards Committee, and we have also adopted the findings of the TWG,” he added.