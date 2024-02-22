First Lady tours envoys inside Malacañang compound

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the tour of foreign ambassadors to the Philippines of the most historic homes inside the Malacañang compound in Manila, the Presidential Communications Office said on Thursday.

In a statement, PCO said the First Lady wanted to show the ambassadors how the government is working to restore and protect the country's heritage sites while improving its ties with the diplomats.

Araneta-Marcos and the foreign dignitaries first toured the Goldenberg Mansion, which used to be the Presidential guest house. They then proceeded to the Teus Mansion, a 19th-century home that is now the Presidential Museum.

"Ambassadors walked through exhibits that charted the evolution of Philippine leadership–including their triumphs and pitfalls," PCO said.

"Teus, a home with a past as colorful as its facade, now serves as a treasure trove of priceless pieces of Philippine history," it added.

The First Lady and the foreign ambassadors then proceeded to Bahay Ugnayan, a house that holds our current president's "Road to Malacañang," an interesting look at the important events that led up to his return to the palace.

After they toured the three historic homes, Araneta-Marcos and the foreign ambassadors also had a surprise tour of the newly renovated Laperal Mansion on Arlegui Street.

PCO said Laperal Mansion is a European-designed home with tropical touches and fourteen carefully designed bedrooms, as well as two sun rooms named after former presidents.

The house also has three staterooms, each named after important personas in Philippine history: Magellan, MacArthur, and Rizal.

"All of (those features) were done by the country’s very best artisans and designers," PCO said.

"This collaborative effort has resulted in a revival of heritage, a showcase of local talent, and a celebration of foreign diplomacy," PCO added.

The Laperal Mansion will serve as an official guest house for heads of state or government from other countries. Filipinos are known for their hospitality, and this business represents His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s goal to improve and grow the Philippines' relationships with other countries.