DSWD tops public satisfaction rating among gov't agencies

The Department of Social Welfare and Development welcomed on Thursday the results of the fourth quarter Tugon ng Masa survey wherein the DSWD topped the public satisfaction rating among government agencies.

The TNM survey was conducted by the OCTA Research from 10 to 14 December 2023. The survey showed DSWD is No.1 in public satisfaction rating with 86 percent and No. 3 in public trust rating with 82 percent.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the agency’s topping of the public satisfaction rating is a tribute to the hardworking ‘angels in red vests’ of the Department.

“We in the DSWD believe that the agency’s new innovations such as the Food Stamp Program, the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program and Project Pag-Abot contributed to the Department’s being No. 1 in satisfaction rating among government agencies,” Lopez said during the DSWD Media Forum yesterday, which he co-hosts with Director Aldrine Fermin of the Traditional Media Service.

“We will continue to innovate to protect the vulnerable poor and marginalized,” Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

According to him, the TNM survey results is a validation that under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD’s social protection programs have satisfied the needs of the Filipinos, specifically the poor, marginalized, and vulnerable sectors.

“Behind these ratings are our personnel, the DSWD’s ‘Angels in Red Vests’, who continue to bring our services closer to the public,” Lopez pointed out.

Aside from the DSWD, included in the Top 5 list of performing agencies based on the TNM survey are the Commission on Higher Education, the Department of Education, the Department of Health, and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“On behalf of the entire DSWD, we thank the Filipino people for appreciating and recognizing the significant role of every angel in red vest in addressing the needs of the marginalized and ensuring the welfare of every Filipino, especially during challenging times,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

With an 82 percent trust rating, the DSWD ranked third on the list, surpassing its fifth position in the same survey in the third quarter of 2023.

“This is a significant milestone that highlights the trust and confidence that the public places in DSWD, as a national government agency. This recognition affirms the agency's transparency, accountability, and dedication to upholding the highest standards of public service,” Lopez stressed.

"We are deeply honored and humbled by the results of this national survey conducted by Octa Research. This also serves as a reminder for the DSWD to further enhance the implementation of various programs as we commit to provide exemplary social welfare services to the Filipino people,’ Lopez said.