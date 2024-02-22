DENR to establish marine research station in Cagayan

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Thursday said that through its Biodiversity Management Bureau, the agency has identified the municipality of Sta. Ana, Cagayan as one of the six project sites nationwide for the establishment of a marine stations to enhance ocean science, resource management, and development strategies.

In her recent visit to the region, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga appealed for the support of the local government unit of Santa Ana and other stakeholders to protect and preserve the coastal and marine resources as a scientific marine research hub that will be established in the municipality where the famous Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape is located.

“Sta Ana, Cagayan will be the northernmost site to serve as sentinel covering the Northern Philippine Sea marine biogeographic region,” Loyzaga said as she emphasized the island’s beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and vast natural resources.

Loyzaga also said corals that live in the northern parts of the Philippines are resilient to climate change per extensive scientific research conducted by the University of the Philippines – Marine Science Institute (UPMSI).

“This project is so important that is why we are working with the UPMSI to create further studies in collaboration with the community, and we would like this to be a center of education so that we know why we need to protect the area,” the top environment official added.

Regional Executive Director Gwendolyn Bambalan of DENR Region 2 expressed gratitude to the Environment Secretary for considering the region as one of the recipients of the said project.

“We also thank officials of the Philippine Navy, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, local government unit, and other members of the Protected Area Management Board for their support in coming up with this new initiative of our Secretary,” Director Bambalan underscored, as she discussed developments implemented within the PIPLS such as construction of step ladders, information center, pasalubong stalls; and installation of water and solar-powered generation systems.

During the visit, Secretary Loyzaga together with Undersecretary Juan Miguel Cuna, Undersecretary Augusto Dela Peña, and Head Executive Assistant Joaquin Loyzaga led the tree-growing activity within the green spaces at the Regional Government Center in Tuguegarao City.

They also led the groundbreaking ceremony for the PENRO Cagayan building graced by Cagayan 3rd District Representative Joseph Lara, who intervened with the necessary funding assistance; and conducted meeting with stakeholders of National Irrigation Administration, SN Aboitiz, the provincial government of Isabela, Cagayan State University, and local government unit of Ramon, Isabela for the strengthening of Magat watershed; and with Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba and Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting-Que for the improvement of the department’s priority programs implementation.