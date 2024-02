LATEST

Delights of railway cooking

LOOK: For 35 years as a street dweller, Noime Manares, 35, has mastered the life of being homeless. Here, she is seen cooking rice beside the Philippine National Railways' train rail in Pandacan, Manila on Thursday, 22 February 2024. She said she slept anywhere as long as she could rest, but she always returned to her preferred location to cook. | 📷 KING RODRIGUEZ