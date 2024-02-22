DA chief appoints Capulong as BAI OIC

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. appointed on Thursday Bureau of Animal Industry chief agriculturist Enrico Miguel Capulong as the officer-in-charge director of the agency.

Capulong, who graduated with a veterinary medicine degree from Araneta University in 1986, also served as chief of the Veterinary Quarantine Service Port of Manila.

He obtained his Master of Science in Agriculture with a Major in Animal Sciences at Pampanga Agricultural College in 2006.

Capulong will be serving as the interim replacement for BAI head of veterinarian Paul Limson, who was designated director of DA's Biotechnology Program Office.

In addition, Laurel installed veterinarian Romeo Manalili as officer-in-charge assistant director of BAI.

The Department of Agriculture said that its continuous reorganization, including those in its attached agencies, aims to efficiently carry out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s marching orders to increase food production, modernize the farm sector, ensure the country's food security, and improve the lives of Filipino farmers and fisherfolk.