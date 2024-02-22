Belmonte, Atayde invited to ERJHS rites

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Cong. Arjo Atayde have been invited to grace the Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. High School 72nd Foundation Day and Grand Alumni Homecoming on 23 to 25 February 2024.

Belmonte and Atayde will be joined by Department of Education Schools Division Superintendent Carleen Sedilla during the 5 p.m. ceremony.

The three distinguished guests will also present the plaques of recognition to the "10 Most Outstanding ERJHS Alumni" and will be assisted by ERJHS Principal Gina Labor Obierna and two-time ERJHS Alumni Association president Jess Asistin.

The 10 awardees are Philippine Navy Commodore Albert Mogol of Batch 78 (military service), Monchie's Lechon owner-manager Ramon Ferreros of Batch 73 (business), Tany Joe "TJ" Calalay of Batch 95 (public service), Sct. Roberto Castor and Castor family (scouting), Lorenzo sisters (education), Jess Asistin of Batch 76 (alumni affairs), People's Tonight Sports Editor Ed Andaya of Batch 81 (journalism), Eric David of Batch 72 (community service), Philippine National Police Col.Mike Gomez of Batch 88 (public service).and former Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Gen. Enrique Linsangan of Batch 69 (public service/posthumous).

The recognition ceremony will serve as one of the highlights of the three-day festivities as other activities include the Alumni Retro Night featuring live performances of the Righteous Act Band, headed by Jay Tuangco of Batch 87; the ERJHS Alumni Sports Club 3x3 basketball tournament; the Batch 76 Zumba event; and sing and dance presentation of participating batches.

Festivities kicks off with a Holy Mass, followed by the formal wreath-laying ceremony to be led by Obierna, Asistin and the Castor family.

There will also be a motorcade in various barangays around the school supported by barangay officials; and opening of various booths offering affordable products and services.

ERJHS students will also join the festivities with presentations by the award-winning Kalinangan Dancers under Dante Ballesteros and Chorale Group and various field demonstrations.

The event is also part of ERJHS's preparations for its coming Diamond Anniversary celebrations on February 2027.