2 Filipinas rescued from trafficking scheme in UAE

After narrowly escaping being trafficked for overseas work, two Filipinas were rescued by Bureau of Immigration officers at Davao International Airport (DIA) on 21 February.

According to BI-DIA, the two victims, who are in their late 20s and early 30s, were stopped when they attempted to board their flight via a Scoot Airlines flight bound for Thailand.

At first, both claimed to be traveling alone for a vacation in Thailand when they individually presented themselves at the immigration counters. But a further examination of their papers showed that they intended to travel via transit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the secondary inspection, both passengers acknowledged that they had been hired as massage therapists and dancers.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the officers suspect that the victims were going to be pushed into prostitution upon arrival abroad.

“This modus is still prevalent, wherein women are made to agree to work illegally as entertainers but end up in prostitution because their employers have full control over them once they are abroad,” the BI chief stated.

“Kahit alam kong delikado ito, nag-risk ako,” recounted one of the victims.

Tansingco also said that the risk is not worth it. “Aspiring workers should also protect themselves from these syndicates preying on their desire to work abroad,” he added.

He reminded would-be overseas workers to only seek employment abroad via legal channels through the Department of Migrant Workers.

The two victims were endorsed to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for assistance in filing cases against their recruiters.