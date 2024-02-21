PBBM pushes for swift completion of ANAR project

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Bases Conversion and Development Authority to ensure the swift completion of the 19.81-kilometer Airport to New Clark City Access Road as it would help boost economic activity in Pampanga.

Speaking at the inspection of the ANAR on Wednesday, Marcos Jr. explained that the ANAR project is just one component of a broader set of initiatives called Build Better More, aimed at boosting the international investment appeal of the Clark metropolis.

"Once operational, it will reduce travel time between the Clark International Airport and New Clark City from one hour to 20 minutes, saving commuters' money as ANAR is toll-free," Marcos Jr. said.

"It is a red carpet rolled out to those who will partake in all the best things that Clark can offer. It shows the path forward of Building Better More so we will never lose our competitive advantage because unlocking the full potential of Clark is a continuing task," Marcos Jr. added.

The President highlighted that ANAR is integrated into BCDA's One Clark development strategy, designed to drive economic and social progress across the nation by fostering growth in regions beyond Metro Manila.

Marcos Jr. also emphasized that Clark is now capable of accommodating various economic endeavors, such as innovation labs, creative workshops, manufacturing facilities, recreational centers, and a cyber corridor.

"We must leverage these attributes into higher visitor traffic, attracting more investments that generate better jobs and spur economic activity," he said.

The ANAR Project spans nearly 20 kilometers with a total expenditure of P8.42 billion, functioning as a dedicated access route to bolster connectivity throughout Luzon, transforming travel and commerce between Central and Northern Luzon, Metro Manila, and Clark International Airport.

This initiative includes the construction of a 900-meter bridge over the Sacobia River in Bamban, Tarlac, demonstrating both engineering excellence and environmental consciousness.

Its primary objective is to alleviate traffic congestion and stimulate economic development by enhancing travel efficiency across Luzon, linking major urban centers and transportation hubs. Ultimately, it aims to reduce the travel time from New Clark City to Clark from one hour to 20 minutes, thereby fostering advancement in the surrounding regions.