Manhunt on vs DI attackers

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao del Sur — The Philippine Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade on Wednesday disclosed that authorities have launched manhunt operations against motorcycle-riding men who tossed a hand grenade inside an Army outpost that wounded two soldiers and a militiaman Tuesday afternoon.

601IB civil-military operations chief Major Saber Balogan said that the attack was perpetrated by the local Dawlah Islamiya terror group.

“It could be a retaliation by DI group members due to a successful military operation against them in Maguindanao del Sur,” Balogan said.

The victims were identified as Sgts. Jester Arsulo and Bryan Baylon, and also Datu Nor Akmad, a member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit — all under the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion.

Balogan said the victims were inside the CAFGU patrol base in the village of Timbangan when two men aboard a motorbike lobbed the hand grenade toward the roadside detachment and sped away.

The wounded infantrymen are now being treated at the Army hospital in Camp Siongco, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.