Long lines, frustrations at NAIA due to new customs baggage declaration

All passengers arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have experienced inconvenience due to the new baggage declaration regulation implemented by the Bureau of Customs.

Travelers at NAIA claimed that when they arrived at the airport, there was a very long queue before you could exit at the customs area because they had to scan your eTravel. The BOC didn't have enough QR code scanners to handle a large number of passengers, particularly if multiple flights arrived at the same time.

They also mentioned that this causes delays in customs procedures because their QR scanner malfunctions when passengers scan their eTravel Customs Baggage Declaration. If the scanner cannot read the QR code, passengers have to manually complete the Customs Baggage Declaration Form, leading to long queues at the Customs Arrival Area.

Due to gaps in the line and extended wait times at customs, some passengers, still weary from their overseas journey, began to argue with others in the queue.

Travelers have also mentioned that, from their own experiences of enduring long lines at the airport, they believe that the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is ill-equipped to handle the effects of the new Customs Baggage Declaration. Additionally, they noted the absence of a QR code scanner to speed up the customs procedures for incoming passengers.

According to airport employees, this situation started at NAIA on Tuesday after the BOC fully implemented its new procedures on Customs Baggage Declaration for all incoming passengers.