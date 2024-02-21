LATEST

Free cataract surgeries for underprivileged Filipinos

LOOK: Dr. Tadashi Hattori, the 2022 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee and founder of the Asia-Pacific Prevention of Blindness Association (APBA), and Dr. Antonio Say, the head of the Tzu Chi International Medical Association, carefully administer cataract surgeries to underprivileged Filipinos during the eye medical mission on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, at the Buddhist Tzu Chi Campus in Sta Mesa, Manila. The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation is spearheading the two-day effort, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Tzu Chi Foundation and volunteer Filipino ophthalmologists. |📸 KING RODRIGUEZ