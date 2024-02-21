Enchanted Kingdom: Fostering tourism and world-class service excellence

Last January, the Department of Tourism recognized Enchanted Kingdom, the first and only world class theme park in the Philippines, for its valuable contribution to the tourism industry during the CALABARZON Tourism Excellence Appreciation 2023, held at Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas.

EK’s chairman and president, Mario O. Mamon, and chief operating officer (COO), Dr. Cynthia R. Mamon, accepted the recognition, alongside local government units (LGUs), partner national government agencies (NGAs), private tourism enterprises, the academic community, media partners, institutional partners, and notable individuals in the region.

“This recognition is an affirmation that Enchanted Kingdom is in the right direction towards our vision to be a world-class integrated attractions destination in Asia, and as the Philippine leader in wholesome family leisure and entertainment,” said COO Dr. Mamon.

Dr. Mamon, an advocate of tourism in Laguna, is also the president of Laguna Tourism Council Philippines. “EK is committed to contribute to the growth of the tourism industry. It is our mission to create and provide magical experiences and memories that last a lifetime, both for our domestic and foreign guests,” Dr. Mamon furthered.

EK’s learning and development manager Pauline C. Barreiro also received an award for her participation as a trainer for the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) training program for 2023. Currently, 90 percent of Enchanted Kingdom’s cast members (employees) are FBSE trained. “The FBSE Training Program has deepened our appreciation of the culture of service excellence in the Philippines. In EK, all cast members take the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence to heart as we greet every guest with a passionate Mabuhay, magical day,” shared Barreiro.

Last year, EK was also cited by the government of Laguna for generating the highest number of same-day visitors in 2022. The City of Santa Rosa, where EK is situated, recorded 40,188 overnight foreign travelers and 92,728 overnight domestic travelers based on DOT’s most recent Regional Distribution of Overnight Travelers data .

In 2022, EK together with DTI Laguna, opened the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Hub, showcasing famous delicacies from Laguna. Locally handcrafted bags and accessories and coffee and tea gift packs were also at the Pugad Shop at EK’s Cultural Village zone. EK also houses AGILA the EKsperience, the first and only flying theater in the Philippines celebrating the beauty of the Philippines’ destinations, products, and people. For 28 years, Enchanted Kingdom has been ardent in promoting tourism and products in the region.