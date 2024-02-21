DSWD execs join First Lady's ‘LAB 4 All’ rollout in Pampanga

Officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development joined First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos in bringing free medical consultations, medicines, and other health services to the residents of Barangay Nabuclod, in Floridablanca, Pampanga on Tuesday (20 February).

Joining the First Lady in the LAB for All event are Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez, Asst. Secretary for Regional Operations Paul D. Ledesma, Asst. Secretary for Community Engagement Ulysses Aguilar, and DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus F. Rebuldela.

The LAB for All Project, which stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat, was initiated by the First Lady in partnership with the local government units, other national government agencies, and private partners to provide health care services to the vulnerable and disadvantaged populations.

For its part, the DSWD provided cash aid, through the agency's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, and family food packs to the beneficiaries of the project.