Creation of gov’t accountancy office pushed in Senate 

A proposed measure filed in the Senate seeking the creation of the Government Accountancy Office in the country to further strengthen the country’s fiscal management as well as ensure clean, efficient, and transparent public spending.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said he filed Senate Bill No. 2536 or an Act Professionalizing the Government Accounting Service “to serve as a tool for effective management and control of government resources.”

According to Go, SB 2536 aims to improve the current governmental accounting systems, setting a new standard for managing and controlling the country's resources.

“In our continuous efforts to elevate public service and instill good governance, it has become increasingly clear that professionalizing government accounting is not just a necessity but a duty to the Filipino people,” Go said.

The senator stressed the need to implement a more cohesive and efficient management and oversight of financial operations within the government.

He said over-reliance on the Commission on Audit for auditing public spending “has underscored a significant gap in the government's ability to manage financial systems.”

“The establishment of the GAO is a step towards achieving a government that is fully accountable, highly efficient, and utterly transparent in managing and controlling the public resources,” he added.

Under SB 2536, the GAO is envisioned as a central authority responsible for the technical supervision of all accounting functions across government agencies.

Go said the centralization of auditing is a strategic move designed to ensure consistency, transparency, and efficiency in handling government finances.

The bill also aims to elevate the quality of financial management and control by setting high standards for the accounting profession within the government.

Go said the proposed creation of the GAO “promises a more organized and streamlined approach” to accounting, reducing redundancy as well as improving the speed and accuracy of financial reporting.

SB 2536 emphasizes the development of a robust internal control system to manage and safeguard government resources effectively, thereby minimizing risks and enhancing accountability.

The bill seeks to improve the overall efficiency of government operations, enabling faster decision-making and better management of public funds.

Go said the GAO's primary role will be to ensure that the government allocates every peso wisely, monitors closely, and accounts for accurately.

“By adopting global best practices and leveraging the latest technologies in financial management, the GAO will provide the critical oversight needed to prevent waste and combat corruption,” he added.

Once approved, the GAO will operate under the Department of Budget and Management and shall centralize the government's accounting functions.