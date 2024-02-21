Calbayog fire razes entire village

CALBAYOG CITY — Authorities reported on Wednesday that a village in Calbayog City was almost wiped out by a fire that started last Monday — gutting at least 82 houses which accounts to over half of the residences of Barangay Himalandrog.

Initial reports also disclosed that the blaze also gutted the public school in the village, the Himalandrog-Seven Hills Integrated School, as well as the sleeping quarters of the assigned teachers.

The village celebrated its barangay fiesta the day before the incident.

Calbayog City Mayor Raymund Uy convened on Tuesday the Calbayog City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to assess the damage of the fire and come up with a plan on how it will be able to deliver relief goods for the victims in the fastest time.

The Calbayog City Social Welfare and Development Office reported that the fire displaced 370 individuals who are presently seeking shelter in a community center.

Barangay Himalandrog is part of the so-called seven-hills area, also known as Happy Valley, which is the most critical area in the city for insurgency.

Fire Chief Inspector Leo Joshua Dangatan, Calbayog City Fire Marshall, said they only learned about the fire incident the following morning and when they responded, they had a hard time accessing the village as firetrucks are not able to pass due to its terrain.

The nearest barangay to Himalandrog that is accessible by car or motorcycle is Tanval, which is an hour hike to reach Himalandrog.

On Wednesday, Samar First District Representative Stephen James Tan visited the village onboard a Tomahawk Chopper of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to deliver 200 food packs for the fire victims.

The lawmaker met with the fire victims and pledged an initial financial assistance of P10,000 per family from his office as he also announced the pledge of Samar Governor Sharee Ann Tan for another P10,000 per family.