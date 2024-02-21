BingoPlus celebrates 2nd anniversary with star-studded event, lots of prizes

BingoPlus is inviting all of you to "Share the Love, Share the Luck" with them at their 2nd anniversary celebration.

Join the festivities on 1 March 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for the red-carpet event and at 8:00 p.m. for the main show. You could be one of the fortunate winners of BingoPlus’ Sure BingoNaryo, with a chance to win prizes worth up to P50 million pesos, including a car valued at P2 million!

Entertainment celebrities like Piolo Pascual, Maine Mendoza, Alden Richards, Vice Ganda, Robi Domingo, and more will be attending the event!

Make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to the live broadcast of BingoPlus Night on GTV. Additionally, you can also catch the live stream on the official Facebook pages of BingoPlus and Viva.

See you on 1 March at BingoPlus Night 2024!

Special thanks to ArenaPlus and TongitsPlus.

With BingoPlus, “Bingo sa Saya, Plus sa Panalo.”