Agri damage due to weather disruption hits P1-B

The latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council showed that the agriculture sector suffered more than P1 billion due to flooding and landslides in the Mindanao region.

The NDRRMC cited that P1,012,846,053.52 is the estimated cost of damage to agriculture, affecting 19,071 farmers and fishermen and 25,010.152 hectares of crops.

The cost of damage to livestock, poultry, and fisheries is valued at P7,453,942.

The infrastructure, on the other hand, incurred the highest estimated cost of damage, amounting to P1,198,653,314, logging 216 damaged infrastructures.

1,762 houses were damaged, of which 1,011 were partially and 751 were totally, amounting to a total cost of an estimated P50,000.

Flooded areas were recorded at 415.

Furthermore, the number of fatalities recorded is 22. 11 individuals were injured, and two are still missing.

As for the status of the evacuation, a total of 59,310 people from the regions of Davao and Caraga were pre-emepively evacuated.

The NDRRMC noted that the number of affected families is 47,819, totaling 1,567,339 affected persons.

Meanwhile, over P257 million was estimated to be provided to the affected population.

Five areas are declared to be in a state of calamity: Davao de Oro, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Butuan City, and Agusan del Norte.

The Mindanao region has been impounded by rains and floods in the past weeks due to the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and the trough of a low-pressure area.

On 6 February 2024 at 7:40 p.m., a rain-induced landslide hit gold mining site Bgy. Masara, the town of Maco in Davao de Oro, buried nearby houses, a barangay hall, and vehicles carrying passengers.

The latest update on Wednesday regarding the deadly landslide was that there were 93 confirmed deaths, of which 79 were identified and 14 were still unidentified.

Leah Añora of the Maco’s management of the dead and the missing cluster clarified in a media briefing that the previous tally of 98 recovered cadavers was also comprised of retrieved body parts.